Gaana partners with global streaming giantLibsyn to bring new podcast catalogue to India

The people’s car...now electric
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
India’s music streaming app Gaana has partnered with Liberated Syndication, a worldwide leader of podcast hosting, distribution and monetisation, to onboard its new catalogue on its platform.
Gaana, in an official release said, with this association, Indian podcast-lovers will have seamless access to Libsyn’s content library that features The Dave Ramsey Show, WTF with Marc Maron, Hardcore History & The Minimalists, among others.
Libsyn has been publishing podcasts since 2004 and claims to have a network with over 69,000 leading global podcasts.
Speaking on the collaboration, Prashan Agarwal, CEO - Gaana, said: “Shows & Podcasts have the potential to be among the most popular mainstream non-music genres in our country owing to the diversity of the Indian audience. At Gaana, we have been investing steadily in this space with our Podcast Originals and have now taken it up a notch with our partnership with Libsyn.”
He added: “This would engage our audience with world-class podcasting content from around the world. This is a landmark in our vision to host the country’s widest and most diverse non-music library by the end of FY’21.”
Commenting on the association, Rob Walch, V-P of Podcaster Relations - Libsyn, said: “This collaboration will make it easy for over 150 million Indian audiences to discover and consume our great podcasts by making our catalogue directly available on their favourite music app Gaana.”
“We are thrilled at the prospect of being able to make our way into playlists of millions of Indian podcast-lovers and look forward to serving them the latest content hosted on our platform,” he added.
Gaana currently hosts shows & podcasts in multiple languages spanning 21 categories, including comedy, storytelling, devotional, motivational, kids, lifestyle and culture, among others.
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The Rangie flagship and Sport models get an in-house engine, number of new trim options
They pose serious threat on the costs, safety front
Stellantis is the new corporate brand for the European car allies
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
The investor with a short-term view can buy the stock of Cyient at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
₹1062 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510801095 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Rising temperatures and droughts; warming oceans and mountains — the future’s dire warns ‘The Assessment of ...
This afternoon, I set off towards the local post office with a package in my bag. It’s something that Bins has ...
*Estuary is the first to have an urban backdrop, set in a town named Asurapuri* Murugan returned to writing in ...
The passport, conceived as a document that allowed people to cross international borders with ease, has turned ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...