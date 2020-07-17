Gaana partners with global streaming giantLibsyn to bring new podcast catalogue to India

India’s music streaming app Gaana has partnered with Liberated Syndication, a worldwide leader of podcast hosting, distribution and monetisation, to onboard its new catalogue on its platform.

Gaana, in an official release said, with this association, Indian podcast-lovers will have seamless access to Libsyn’s content library that features The Dave Ramsey Show, WTF with Marc Maron, Hardcore History & The Minimalists, among others.

Libsyn has been publishing podcasts since 2004 and claims to have a network with over 69,000 leading global podcasts.

Speaking on the collaboration, Prashan Agarwal, CEO - Gaana, said: “Shows & Podcasts have the potential to be among the most popular mainstream non-music genres in our country owing to the diversity of the Indian audience. At Gaana, we have been investing steadily in this space with our Podcast Originals and have now taken it up a notch with our partnership with Libsyn.”

He added: “This would engage our audience with world-class podcasting content from around the world. This is a landmark in our vision to host the country’s widest and most diverse non-music library by the end of FY’21.”

Commenting on the association, Rob Walch, V-P of Podcaster Relations - Libsyn, said: “This collaboration will make it easy for over 150 million Indian audiences to discover and consume our great podcasts by making our catalogue directly available on their favourite music app Gaana.”

“We are thrilled at the prospect of being able to make our way into playlists of millions of Indian podcast-lovers and look forward to serving them the latest content hosted on our platform,” he added.

Gaana currently hosts shows & podcasts in multiple languages spanning 21 categories, including comedy, storytelling, devotional, motivational, kids, lifestyle and culture, among others.