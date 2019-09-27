iPhone 11 series goes on sale at 6 pm today

Apple’s new line-up of iPhones is to go on sale in India today across authorised stores and online, where they have been available for pre-order since September 20. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were launched at an event in San Francisco on September 10.

Of the three models, the iPhone 11 is expected to be in particularly high demand, and is reportedly already out of stock for pre-orders online. The iPhone 11 is the lowest cost variant and looks set to sell even better than the iPhone XR, which is the lowest priced of the iPhone X series from 2018.

The iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 64,900 for the base model, with 64GB storage on-board. The 128GB and 256GB storage options are priced at Rs 69,900 and Rs79,900. The iPhone 11 is a substantially large phone, with a solid build and six colour variants: White, Product Red, Mint Green, Purple, Yellow and Black.

The most prominent difference between the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR, its equivalent from the previous line-up, is an improvement in camera set-up. On the iPhone 11, there are dual primary cameras, 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensors with an aperture of f/2.4 and a wide-angle sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. It has optical image stabilisation, a brighter True Tone flash and Portrait Lighting with six effects, and smart HDR. The two phones are of the same size and the iPhone 11 moves to the newer A13 chip.

The two more advanced models are the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, which are almost identical in every aspect, except size and the accompanying battery to match.

The iPhone 11 Pro is priced at Rs 99,900 for the 64GB base variant. The 256GB storage model of the iPhone 11 Pro is priced at Rs 1,13,900, and the 512GB storage variant at Rs 1,31,900. The IPhone 11 Pro is the smallest of the three models and more easy to hold and manage.

The larger model in the line-up is the iPhone 11 Pro Max priced Rs 1,09,900 for the 64GB storage option, with the 256GB and 512GB storage variants costing Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900. These are available in a smooth matte finish and come in fewer colour options: Space Grey, Midnight Green, Silver, and Gold. These two phones have a triple camera set-up, the main draw on these devices. The 12MP Ultra Wide is a Wide and Telephoto camera. It has a new night mode and generally improved photography with new lenses. The iPhone was already considered the best for shooting videos, and has improved further.

There are a number of offers on iPhones, which have brought down the prices to more attractive levels.