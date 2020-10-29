LG launches two new flagship smartphones in India

LG Electronics (LG) has launched two new flagship smartphone models in India.

The company launched its LG Velvet Dual Screen and LG Wing in India.

The LG Wing 5G

The LG Wing smartphone comes with a swivel screen. The primary screen has a 6.8 inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED FullVision display. The secondary screen comes with a 3.9-inch G-OLED display.

Users can switch between the swivel mode and the basic mode within the smartphone.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform integrated with Snapdragon X52 chipset. It supports 5G.

The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage which is expandable up to 2TB with a microSD card. It features a 4,000mAh battery. The phone runs on Android 10.0 (Q OS).

The phone has a triple camera setup at the rear including a 64MP OIS Wide 2 camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide big pixel lens. It has a 32 P wide camera at the front.

It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone comes in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colours.

LG Velvet

LG Velvet comes with a dual-screen feature. Both the primary and secondary screens have a 6.8 inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED Cinematic FullVision display with a resolution of 2,460 x 1,080 pixels.

Users can simultaneously work on multiple apps with the Dual Screen feature. It has a free stop hinge which helps the phone fold like a laptop. Users can use stand mode or do a full 360° flip and place it in tent mode, LG said.

The phone comes with a 4,300mAh battery. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform. It runs on Android 10.0 (Q OS).

It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage expandable up to 2TB with a microSD card.

The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for the camera, it has a triple rear camera setup which includes a 48MP main camera, an 8MP wide lens and a 5MP depth camera. It has a 16MP standard camera at the front.

It will be available in Aurora Silver and New Black colours.

Both the WING smartphone and the Velvet model comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+ technology. The smartphones are also equipped with LG’s creator kit for better photography.

The LG Velvet will be available starting October 30 while the LG Wing will be available starting November 9.

LG Velvet is priced at ₹36,990 (single screen); the second screen can be bought as an accessory priced at ₹13,000 and bundle price for LG Velvet dual-screen phone is₹49,990. LG Wing is priced at ₹69,990.

Also read: LG G8s ThinQ Review: An interesting, if slightly dated phone