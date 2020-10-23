Mi India sells 5 million smartphones in festive season sales

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
Xiaomi’s Mi India sold 5 lakh smartphones in festive sales across mi.com, Amazon and Flipkart.
The brand said it sold 5 million smartphones as part of the festive sales on its website, the Great Indian Shopping Festival on Amazon and The Big Billion Days on Flipkart, which were held between October 15-October 21.
Over 15,000 retailer partners of the brand across the country had also doubled their sales during this period, Mi India said in an official release on Friday.
“It's incredible to see retailers and partners coming together, putting their best foot forward during these unprecedented times,” said Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India said.
“This festive season was the biggest shopping season for us. We are especially grateful to our retail family that has come together this season to help us achieve this milestone,” said Reddy.
The brand had introduced various offers across these platforms during the sales. Variants of its flagship phone Mi 10 were available at Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999. It had also offered discounts on the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro. Mi India also partnered with Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda to offer discounts and cashback for ‘Diwali With Mi' sale on Mi.com.
