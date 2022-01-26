Micromax unveils IN Note 2, know its specifications

Micromax has unveiled its Micromax IN note 2 in its IN mobiles series. The new Micromax IN note 2 comes with Andriod 11 OS experience and is coupled with a powerful MediaTek Helio G95 processor and liquid cooling technology. The smartphone also features Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Here’s all you need to know about the new Micromax IN note 2
Specifications
The IN note 2 will be available in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone runs on Android 11 and features a 6.43” FHD+AMOLED display with a side fingerprint sensor. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is equipped with a 48MP AI Quad camera and a 16MP front camera.
The IN note 2 has a 48 MP + 2MP + 2MP + 5MP Quadcam set-up along with an f\1.79 Samsung Sensor that allows users to capture vivid pictures. Micromax is backed by a 5000 mAH battery that supports 30W fast charging.
Connectivity options include WiFi, Dual Wi-Fi Band, Bluetooth. The phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint.
The IN note 2 features an AMOLED 1080:2400 pixel screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz with a 20:9 aspect ratio on a 6.43” FHD+screen.
Price and availability
The IN note 2 will be available in different shades - Black and Brown. The smartphone will go on sale from January 30, 2022, on Micromax web portal and Flipkart at ₹13,490.
