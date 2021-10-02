Motorola Edge 20 has a bunch of pluses

If you’re looking for a slim phone that isn’t a nuisance to hold, consider Motorola’s new Edge 20. It’s really light and quite biscuit-thin compared with the chunky phones we get. There’s also an Edge 20 Fusion and an Edge 20 Pro and lots of variants of these phones floating in different parts of the world, but we’re looking specifically at the Indian Edge 20 which is for Rs 29,999 and it has just one version here with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Moto Edge 20 has a flat clean-lines design which the iPhone switched to again in recent years. The world seems to favour that. The edges are gently rounded on what is actually quite a large, broad smartphone. I rather think it would have been nicer to narrow it down a bit, but as things stand, you have to stretch your fingers a bit to hold it. It’s a 6.7 inch phone which is standard for Android, but being broad makes it seem larger than it is. You also have to stretch out to reach some of the buttons like the volume button on the right and the Google Assistant button on the left, both of which are rather high up on this tall device and need an effort to be reached. The Google button can’t be mapped to anything else and I’m not surprised as I see it as how Motorola has grown up Google-centric.

Our review unit is an interesting electric blue. It’s by no means a quiet colour but very prominent and it shines when the light falls on it. It’s plastic, but manages to look pretty good. The back doesn’t really show fingerprints or look unclean within minutes. There’s a nice enough plastic case in the box.

There’s no 3.5mm jack as Motorola is focusing on getting the phone as thin as it can here. The fingerprint sensor is on the power button where it works fine. There’s no expandable storage on this phone. The battery is just a 4,000mAh which is on the low side but battery life is pretty good and should definitely not be a turn off if you like the rest of what’s on this phone.

Brilliant and fluid:The 6.7-inch 10-bit Super AMOLED screen on this phone is really good. It’s bright with lots of colour depth and this not only is a pleasure to work with but immediately makes the phone feel premium. There’s none of that awful colour shift when moving the phone around. For those who love to go through photographs, videos and movies on the phone, this screen will be great except that it’s let down sharply by having just one speaker. That is so uneven when you watch in landscape. The screen has a 144Hz refresh rate which you can leave on Auto or set it lower if you want. This is still quite rare with the feature being available on just a handful of phones. The refresh rate adds to the phone being quite fast to use.

This is a 5G phone with eleven bands and does pretty well with calling. It runs on the Snapdragon 778 which is quite fast. It has a Ready for PC mode with which you can connect wirelessly to your PC or TV via casting. Multi-tasking and RAM managed seemed good on this device. It’s based on Android 11 and the interface is close to stock Android with

If you’re thinking we’re now going to be let down by the cameras, that’s not quite the case. The primary is a 108MP with a 16MP ultra wide and macro and a 3x optical zoom plus 30x digital. The front camera is a 32MP. While megapixels are no measure of how good the photos actually turn out, the results from these cameras are quite good in outdoor light in the day. It’s indoors that there’s some fuzziness and also some slowness, specially in low light.

Price: Rs 29,999

Pros: Vivid 144Hz display, capable processor, clean software with no unwanted apps, very slim and light, good battery life

Cons: A little too broad, battery should have been more, no higher storage variants, only one speaker, no 3.5mm jack, only 4,000mAh battery