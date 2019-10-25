Motorola launches a camera-centric Moto G8 plus phone

Lenovo has launched the next in Motorola’s Moto G family , the Moto G8 plus - a smartphone that the company says has a best-in-class camera experience, an impressive battery, immersive sound and display, plus stock Android at a price of INR 13,999.

The Moto G8 plus comes with a Quad Pixel camera system. The 48 MP sensor has laser autofocus and an f/1.79 aperture with 1.6um quad pixels for 4x low light sensitivity in low light. Motorola is boasting of the low light performance. There’s-also an ultra wide angle lens on board.

There is a 25MP selfie camera. But more than that, the company describes its camera set up as being action oriented, designed for video, capture and brighter videos in low light. Users can get four times more in the frame with the 117o ultra-wide action cam and use enhanced stabilisation.

The 6.3-inch (19:9) Full HD+ display is paired with stereo speakers tuned by Dolby. The moto g8 plus has a 4,000 mAh battery with a promised 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, supporting fast charging of up to 8 hours of power in 15 minutes.

The new phone has just 64GB storage (expandable to 512 GB with an SD card and 4GB DDR4 RAM paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon SD665 octa-core processor. It works on a stock version of Android, one of its main attractions.

The device is water repellent.