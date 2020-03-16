Motorola to launch foldable phone, Razr, in India today; here’s all you need to know

Motorola’s Razr reboot, the Motorola Razr 2019, will hit the shelves in India soon with the launch happening today over Livestream, amid coronavirus concerns.

A shoutout to the Razr V3 launched in 2004, the phone was unveiled in November 2019 and launched in the US last month.

The Razr 2019, which retains the signature look of the V3, is a flip phone with two screens, Motorola’s answer to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The Razr has a folding OLED display on the inside, with an invisible hinge. When unfolded, the display is a 6.2-inch flexible screen. When folded shut, the smartphone has a 2.6 inch Quick View OLED display.

The phone runs on Android 9. It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. The device has 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage with no external card slot. It uses an ESIM with no slot for SIM card either. The device has a 2510mAh battery.

Motorola is priced at $1,500 in the US market. The brand will announce the price of the device in India today. The Razr will go on sale via Flipkart as of now.