OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV to launch today

Ever since the launch of its OnePlus 3 smartphone, OnePlus has been launching a ‘T’ version of its phone halfway down the life-cycle of the product. Rather than have just one phone a year, the company has been coming out with a more modernised variant to keep pace with new developments in smartphone technology.

The T version of the OnePlus 7 launches this evening at 7 pm in New Delhi. The event will be live-streamed and can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFmMBzDRtDw.

The company’s CEO, Pete Lau, has been sharing bits of information about the upcoming smartphone, including images, from which it is evident that there is a new camera arrangement on the back, showing three lenses. A front image shows the presence of a notch, indicating that there is no pop-up camera on the OnePlus 7T. The new device is expected to fit just between the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7.

The OnePlus 7T is also expected to be the first device to launch with Android 10 out of the box. The Android operating system does more than make a smartphone work, it strives to make life easier. Android 10 includes new privacy controls and location controls so that it isn’t used indiscriminately by apps, Smart Reply which is suggested responses to your messages, and recommended related actions, more refined gesture navigation, and the much talked about Dark Theme for reducing eye strain. The OnePlus 7T will also have the 90Hz refresh rate screen that has been appreciated by users of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus will also launch a TV, entering this segment for the first time. This is expected to be at a price point, which exceeds Xiaomi’s Mi TV models, but will not be as expensive as Samsung and Sony TVs. The remote for this TV has attracted a great deal of interest.