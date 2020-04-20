OnePlus 8 series to be available in India from May 2020, prices start at ₹41,999

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
OnePlus on Sunday announced the prices for its recently launched OnePlus series including OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro for Indian consumers.
The Chinese smartphone maker had launched its full 5G lineup for the year which included the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on April 14. A week after the launch, the brand has now revealed the prices for the device in India announcing it on the OnePlus Red Cable Club community platform. The devices will be available for Indian consumers starting May 2020, the brand said.
The 6+128 GB variant of OnePlus 8 in Glacial Green colour is priced at ₹41,999. This model will only be available on Amazon, unlike other variants which will be available on all of OnePlus’ online and offline channels. The 8+128 GB variant of OnePlus 8 will be available in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colours. It is priced at ₹44,999. The 12+256 GB variant in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colours is priced at ₹49,999.
The OnePlus 8 Pro 8+128 GB in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colours will be available at ₹54,999. While the OnePlus 8 Pro 12+256 GB in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue is priced at ₹59,999.
The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up from OnePlus’ standard 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It has a quad-camera set up at the rear with a 48MP main camera.
The OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch Fluid Display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is also powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. As for the camera, the OnePlus 8 has a triple camera set up at the rear. The main camera features Sony’s 48MP IMX586 sensor.
The 8 Series will be available for purchase across select channels in May 2020, the company said. The Bullets Wireless Z, OnePlus’ recently launched wireless earphones will also be available on select channels at ₹1,999 starting May.
