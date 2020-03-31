OnePlus 8 series to be unveiled on April 14

OnePlus will unveil its latest OnePlus 8 series in an online launch event on April 14 for users across the globe. “The #OnePlus8Series is coming. April 14,” the company had said in a tweet.

OnePlus will be unveiling a full 5G lineup for its upcoming launch, the brand had said in an official statement. “This is a milestone both for OnePlus and our users. We’re proud to be among the first smartphone manufacturers to have full 5G line up for our next launch,” OnePlus Founder and CEO, Pete Lau had said in a statement. “With the OnePlus 8 series, we’re excited to introduce our most powerful and beautiful smartphone series ever, combining blazing-fast 5G capabilities, specially engineered high refresh rate displays and OnePlus’ signature powerful performance setup,” he said.

Two main devices within OnePlus’ 5G lineup will be the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The devices will have a 120HZ refresh rate, up from the 90HZ refresh rate, OnePlus said. OnePlus is also likely to launch a “Lite” version of its OnePlus 8 called the “OnePlus Z” according to tipster Max Weinbach.

Speculations are that the OnePlus 8 Pro will have telephoto 48MP camera with 30x digital zoom within a quad rear camera setup and a hole-punch screen for the front camera according to a leak published by Pricebaba in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal. “#OnePlus8Pro with 6.78" Super Fluid Curved 120hz Display is going to have more accurate colours than before. It will also feature an MEMC, HDR10+ (1400-nits) with always on 10bit HDR. OxygenOS will get even more Smoother & Faster, with more optimisations. Haptics 2.0 will be (great)!” Agarwal had tweeted.

The launch event will be live-streamed at 8:30 pm IST on April 14 on OnePlus’ official website and YouTube channel.