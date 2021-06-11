OnePlus launches OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus TV U1S in India

Global technology brand OnePlus has announced the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the OnePlus TV U1S in India.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone is the brand’s latest addition to its OnePlus Nord series while the OnePlus TV U1S smart TV adds to its OnePlus TV U Series.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G mobile platform with Kryo 570 CPU and Adreno 619 GPU. It is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery and supports Warp Charge 30T Plus. The device runs on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

It features a 64 MP triple camera system, along with a 16 MP front camera.

As with other devices from the brand, users will receive two years of software updates and three years of security updates with the smartphone.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in beginning June 16 at 12 noon.

Users can pre-order the phone on oneplus.in or OnePlus Store App. Red Cable First pre-order starts today at 12 PM.

The 6GB +128 GB variant of the phone will be available in Charcoal Ink colour, priced at ₹22,999. The 8GB +128 GB variant will be available in Blue Void and Charcoal Ink colours at the cost of ₹24,999. The 12GB+256 GB variant, which will come in in Blue Void, Charcoal Ink and Silver Ray colours, is priced at ₹ 27,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Silver Ray will be available for sale from June 23 onwards on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus stores and select offline partners.

OnePlus TV U1S

The OnePlus TV U1S will be available in 126 cm (50”), 139 cm (55”), and 164 cm (65”) variants. The smart TV will come with a 4K UHD display with an enhanced 93 per cent DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut. It offers HDR10, HLG, as well as HDR10+ certifications.

The TV’s advanced Gamma Engine consists of over 50 customised algorithms to enable real-time image quality optimisation and delivering better visuals, the brand said. The TV is powered by the Android TV 10 platform.

For audio, it is equipped with a four-unit speaker system offering 30 W output. The OnePlus TV 50 U1S and OnePlus TV 55 U1S come equipped with a two-unit speaker, providing an impressive 30 W output.

The device supports hands-free voice control using the Speak Now feature which integrates with Google Assistant. Users can control a range of settings and discover content using the feature.

Advanced features

They can also easily connect their OnePlus wearables such as the OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z to the TV. With the OnePlus Watch, users will have the ability to turn the TV on and off, scroll through content, control the TV volume and other TV settings. The new Smart Sleep Control feature will turn the TV off automatically when the OnePlus Watch detects that the user has fallen asleep for over half an hour.

They will also be able to manage the TV’s “Kids Mode remotely, set a timer to automatically turn the TV off, view User Metrics to monitor screen time, use One Click Cleanup to stop running apps in the background, and transfer videos and files from smartphone to TV without the need for a third-party app.”

The device’s Multicast feature allows users to cast up to two smartphone device screens simultaneously.

In addition to the launch of the OnePlus TV U1S, the company has also launched the OnePlus TV Camera. The OnePlus TV Camera connects seamlessly to Google Duo.

The camera is equipped with dual microphones and noise cancellation algorithms. Users can attach the camera to their OnePlus TV U Series, OnePlus TV Q1 Series or OnePlus TV U1S.

The OnePlus TV 65 U1S is priced at ₹62,999 while the OnePlus TV 55 U1S is priced at ₹47,999. The OnePlus TV 50 U1S costs ₹39,999. The OnePlus TV Camera is priced at ₹2,499.

The OnePlus TV U1S will be available on open sale starting today, June 11 at 12 PM on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, Flipkart.com, as well as partner retail stores.