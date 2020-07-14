OnePlus Nord to be available for pre-order on July 15

OnePlus’ new affordable smartphone OnePlus Nord will be available for pre-order on July 15 at 1:30 pm IST, the brand said.

The phone will be available for order on Amazon. Users can click the ‘Notify Me’ button on the website to stay updated with the availability.

Customers who pre-order the phone will receive limited-edition merchandise from OnePlus along with the phone. Customers who complete the purchase of the device by August 31, will receive a second gift box with more surprises, the brand said.

OnePlus had confirmed the name of its anticipated affordable smartphone line earlier this month.

“After more than six years focused on creating flagship smartphones, OnePlus Nord will be the company’s first smartphone product line that will make the premium OnePlus experience accessible to more users,” the brand had said in an official statement.

The phone will retain some of OnePlus’ important premium features, the company said.

The phone will be launched in India on July 21 in a live-streamed event alongside the brand’s first truly wireless audio device, OnePlus buds.

The price of the phone has not been specified yet. One Plus CEO Pete Lau had previously teased the price of the new phone to be under $500 (approximately ₹37,000).