OnePlus rolling out update for OxygenOS

OnePlus is rolling out a new update for the OxygenOS to its new smartphones, including OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T.
The devices will receive the OxygenOS 10.3.1 update, Telecom Talk reported. According to the report, the update may also extend to the OnePlus 7T pro.
After the OxygenOS update, OnePlus users will be able to access the Jio Voice over Wi-Fi feature (VoWi-fi) on their devices.
Xiaomi, another BBK Electronics brand, has already rolled out the feature for most of its devices. OnePlus only supported Airtel Wi-Fi calling. It will now provide support for Jio’s Wi-Fi calling feature as well.
Voice over WiFi calling lets users make calls from a phone through a WiFi network, rather than through their mobile number, without using a third-party app.
Reliance Jio had launched Wi-Fi calling on January 9.
The Chinese smartphone maker has been delaying the security update for a while, with OnePlus devices currently running on a November 2019 security patch. According to the update, the new devices will now get the January 2020 security patch.
Apart from this, the Chinese smartphone maker has also optimised RAM management. It has also resolved general bugs according to a Gadgets360 report.
Another feature added to OnePlus devices is support for privacy alert reminders.
The update will be rolled out on an OTA basis to select users in multiple batches. Users will receive a notification alerting them of the availability of the update. Other users will have to work with the November security update till then.
