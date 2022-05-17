OnePlus rolls out Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 for Nord users

OnePlus Nord is now receiving the stable build of the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update in India. The OTA update will soon extend to European users after validation. Reportedly, it will bring new features, including visual designs and enhanced dark mode. According to BGR.in, the Android 12 update will include new privacy and safety options.

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 12 as an OTA update. The user has to go to Settings on the OnePlus Nord smartphone and then navigate to System Updates to receive the update.

As per 9to5Google, the update promises a lot of features, including a smart battery engine for prolonged battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology. It has three adjustable levels of dark mode for a better user experience. There is a ‘work-life balance’ feature to effortlessly switch between work and life mode via quick settings.

The Canvas AOD that allows Nord to convert images into 3D wireframes gets more features like multiple brushes for color adjustments. There are a few gaming updates, including Hyperboost end-to-end frame rate stabiliser and voice effect preview for users to record voice effects in real-time. The report by 9to5Google also highlighted some known issues, including disappearing Settings pages, call screen, UI glitches when using Quick Connect in Guest mode and camera crashes when using Portrait mode.