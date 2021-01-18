Oppo launches Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone in India

Oppo on Monday announced the launched of the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone along with the new Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling earphones in India.

The smartphone, the first Reno series 5G-ready smartphone to be launched in India, comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a 20:9 ratio and a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The device is powered by a flagship-level chipset -- MediaTek Dimensity 1000+. It comes with a 4350mAh battery and is equipped with the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge, which can charge the device up to 100 per cent in 30 minutes, Oppo said.

The phone runs on the latest ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

The camera has a quad-camera system at the rear, which includes a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP mono camera. It has a 32MP front camera.

The phone comes with the Oppo Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System equipped with two engines, the Quality Enhancement Engine and the Portrait Perception Engine for improved portrait video effects. It also has an AI Highlight Video feature on both front and rear cameras.

“The AI Highlight Video feature automatically detects the ambient light in a scene and improves the video quality by applying OPPO’s industry-leading Ultra Night Video and Live HDR Algorithms,” the company said.

It also has a Dual-View Video feature which can be used in both the front and rear cameras, providing two perspectives within the same frame, in videos. Apart from this, the phone also comes with a 960fps Smart Slow-Motion feature.

Users can also access Oppo’s video editing app, SOLOOP, from the camera interface.

The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G will be available in Astral Blue and Starry Black colours.

Oppo Enco X

The Enco X earphones are supported by the DBEE 3.0 Sound System and LHDC wireless transmission. They have an IP54 dustproof and waterproof rating.

The device is also equipped with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling technology. Oppo has partnered with a leading global Hi-Fi audio brand, Dynaudio, for the earphones.

The earphones come with four settings: max noise cancellation, noise cancellation, transparency mode and noise cancellation off mode. It is equipped with a triple-mic noise control algorithm.

The OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling earphones are available with a wireless charger compatible with a Qi wireless charging protocol.

The earphones, available in black and white colour options, come with a 44 mAh battery. The charging case has a 535 mAh battery.

Price and availability

The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is priced at ₹35,990 and the Oppo Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling earphones at ₹9,990.

The devices will be available across all mainline retailers, as well on Flipkart starting January 22.

Apart from this, Oppo India has announced that it will provide an additional 120 GB of cloud service for 12 months, which will be s applicable from the date of purchase.

“The free storage can be used together with paid storage and will last for 12 months. The cloud service will be activated after the consumer gets free storage,” Oppo said.