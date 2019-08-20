Realme launches 5 and 5 Pro phones, prices start ₹9,999

Chinese smartphone brand Realme on Tuesday launched two news smartphones — the Realme 5 and 5 Pro. The Realme 5 will be available starting ₹9,999 from August 27 and the 5 Pro will be on sale from September 4, starting at ₹13,999. These new phones are positioned below the brand’s flagship offering, the Realme X.

The company claimed that the 5 is India’s first Snapdragon 665 processor-based mobile device, while the 5 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 712. Both phones are equipped with fireproof protective separation and triple precautions to guarantee battery safety, the company said in a statement.

The Oppo-sub-brand also launched the Realme Buds 2 earphones at ₹599. They come with tangle-free Kevlar braided wire along with built-in magnets and three-button remote control and will go on sale from September 4.

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India said, “We have equipped Realme 5 series with the best-in-class processors, designs and camera experience to deliver unmatched user experience. Realme’s quad camera phones can be your full-function pocket cameras for many scenarios and you don’t even have to carry any DSLRs.”

Both the phones come with a quad-camera system, with the Realme 5 Pro taking on Xiaomi’s Note 7 Pro series with a 48 MP primary camera.

The Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro will come in three variants each. While the 5 will have a maximum RAM size of 4 GB and internal storage of 128 GB, the 5 Pro will get an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage in its top-end variant.