Realme launches Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G smartphones in India

Realme has announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphones- the Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G in India

Realme 9 Pro 5G

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display supports six levels of refresh rate — 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz.

The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G processor and the Qualcomm Kryo 660 CPU. It comes with a 5000mAh battery, supported by 33W Dart Charge.

As for the camera, the smartphone will have a 64MP triple camera setup which includes an 8MP 119° super-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It has a 16MP wide-angle front camera. The smartphone features a host of photography modes such as Night Mode, Panoramic view, Expert mode, Portrait Mode, HDR, Ultra-Macro, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, Filter, Bokeh Effect Control, and Starry mode.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor. It comes with a 4500mAh battery along with 60W SuperDart charging. In a first, the smartphone will feature an in-display Fingerprint sensor with Heart-rate Sensor.

As for the camera, the phone will come with a flagship 50MP Sony IMX766 OIS camera. The flagship triple camera setup also includes an 8MP 119° super-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. Camera technologies include AI Noise Reduction Engine 3.0, ProLight technology for better light intake and Dual-Stabilisation technology. The phone will have a 16MP front camera.

In terms of audio, it is equipped with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G and Realme 9 Pro 5G will be the first Realme smartphones to come with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Both devices will feature the Dynamic RAM Expansion technology which turns ROM into virtual RAM to extend RAM. With the Realme 9 Pro 5G series, users can add up to 5GB Dynamic RAM to the original RAM on the smartphone to get additional space.

It also features a VFC trickle charging optimisation algorithm which improves the efficiency of the charging when the smartphone battery is charged up to 90 per cent-100 per cent, the brand said.

Pricing and availability

The Realme 9 Pro+ will come Sunrise Blue, Midnight Black and Aurora Green colours. It will will be priced at ₹24,999 (6+128GB), ₹26,999 (8+128GB) and ₹28,999 (8+256GB). The first sale of Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is scheduled for February 21 at 12 noon on Flipkart.com, Realme.com and mainline channels.

The Realme 9 Pro 5G will come in Sunrise Blue, Midnight Black and Aurora Green colours. The phone will go on first sale on February 23, at 12 noon on Flipkart.com, Realme.com and mainline channels. It will come in two storage variants — the 6GB+128 GB variant priced at ₹17,999 (introductory price offer) and the 8GB+128GB variant priced at ₹20,999.