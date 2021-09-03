Realme to launch ‘ultra slim’ Realme Pad on September 9

Realme will launch its first-ever tablet in India, the Realme Pad on September 9, the company has announced.

The Realme Pad will be launched alongside two of the company's new smartphones, Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i.

The launch event is set for Thursday, September 9 at 12:30 pm. The event will be streamed live on Realme's social media platforms, YouTube and Facebook.

The company had first officially acknowledged the existence of the product during a recent launch event for its first laptop, Realme Book.

As part of the company's plans to launch new technology products under its new AIOT Strategy ’1+5+T,’ Realme will introduce its first-ever tablet featuring an "ultra-slim" design. The 6.9mm thickness of the tablet is less than that of the Apple iPad which is 7.5mm thick.

As per reports, the tablet is likely to feature an 8MP primary lens on the rear. It is expected to have a 10.4- inch display with an AMOLED panel and a FullHD resolution. It will be powered by a MediTek Helio G80 chipset, as per reports.

Realme.has said that the device will also feature a large capacity battery for a whole day endurance and a quick charge.