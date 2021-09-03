Redmi launches Redmi 10 Prime smartphone in India

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Redmi India, a sub-brand of Mi India has announced the launch of its new Redmi 10 Prime smartphone, alongside Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro in India.
The smartphone is the newest addition to the brand's Prime series.
The smartphone comes with a 90Hz 6.5-inch FHD+ AdaptiveSync display.
The phone is one of the first smartphones in India powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset built on 12nm process technology.
It is equipped with a 6,000mAh two-day battery. It supports 18W of fast charging and comes with a 22.5W charger out of the box. The smartphone also has support for 9W reverse wired charging,
It runs on MIUI 12.5.
The memory extension feature of the phone allows users to expand their 4GB variant by 1GB and 6GB variant by 2GB.
In a first, the phone features a 50MP ultra-high-resolution main camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It has an 8MP selfie camera.
It comes with a range of camera features, and dual mic for audio recording. Camera features include a Sky mode, Kaleidoscope Mode and short video filters.
It comes with two SIM cards with a dedicated microSD card slot, coupled with a 3.5mm audio jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and IR blaster. The device come with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.
It has an inbuilt Reading mode 3.0 with paper texture, simulating the real paper to reduce eye strain.
The phone will come in Phantom Black, Astral White and Bifrost Blue colours.
Redmi also launched its new Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro.
The earbuds are powered by the Qualcomm QCC3040 Chipset with aptX Adaptive Audio Codec. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.
It offers 7 hours of non-stop music streaming on a single charge or gets up to 30 hours of total playback time when charged inside the case, Redmi said. It also supports multi-functional touch control, and MIUI compatible pop-up window to enable instant viewing for connection and battery status.
The Redmi 10 Prime will be available in two variants - 4GB + 64GB (RAM expandable by 1GB) at ₹12,499 and the 6GB + 128GB variant priced at ₹14,499 (RAM expandable by 2GB).
It will go on sale across Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio Stores starting September 7, 2021.
The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro will be available at a starting price of ₹2,999 from September 9, 2021, starting 12 noon, across Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio Stores.
