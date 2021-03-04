Redmi launches Note 10 series in India

Redmi on Thursday announced the launch of the tenth generation of their Redmi Note series in India.

It introduced three new smartphones under the Redmi Note 10 series- the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The phone comes with 6.67 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1200 nits of peak brightness, a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 100 per cent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and HDR10 support.

It features the EVOL design language. The back panel features a dual-tone premium matte frosted glass back. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

It is equipped with a dual stereo speaker set-up and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip-set.

The device features up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

It features a 5020mAh battery ans has a.33W in-box fast charger.

The phone comes with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 camera sensor at the rear, along with an 8MP Ultrawide lens, a 5MP Super-Macro and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 16MP in-display camera.

The phone is available in Dark Night, Vintage Bronze, and Glacial Blue colours.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10 Pro also features the EVOL design language and shares other similar features with the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

It has a 6.67 inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1200nits, 100 per cent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and HDR10 support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. It comes with UFS 2.2 storage. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device features a 5020mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It has a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor at the rear, along with a 5MP Super Macro camera, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP depth sensor.

Redmi Note 10

The Redmi Note 10 comes with a 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor.

It features a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor paired with a quad-camera that includes an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 13MP front camera.

It will be available in Frost White, Aqua Green and Shadow Black colour variants.

Price and availability

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available in Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores starting March 18. The Redmi Note 10 Pro will be available across these stores from March 17, while the. Redmi Note 10 will be available at these stores starting March 16.

All the devices will soon be available across all 10,000+ retail partners.

The 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 128GB variants of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max are priced at ₹18,999, 19,999 and ₹21,999, respectively.

For the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 128GB variants are priced at ₹15,999, ₹16,999 and ₹18,999, respectively.

The 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants of the Redmi Note 10 will cost ₹11,999 and ₹13,999, respectively.