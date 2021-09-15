The Apple Event recapped

Apple’s hardware event has now come and gone. It seemed a shorter more compact set of presentations than is typical for the company, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

To kick off, Tim Cook first talked of Apple TV shows that were coming soon. There’s more of the Morning Show that many have rather liked. The next big thing they went on to is refreshes to the non-Pro iPads. The iPad Mini gets some physical changes but also a step up in processor with the A15 Bionic and actually has a larger display. There are advanced cameras and software capabilities and a set of new colours. The regular iPad, now in its 9th Gen, will run on the A13 chip but and will get iPadOS 15 and better battery life and more storage.

iPad, iPad mini

Wi-Fi models of iPad are available with a starting price of INR 30,900, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at INR 42,900, in silver and space grey finishes. The new iPad starts with 64GB of storage — double the storage of the previous generation. A 256GB option is also available.The new iPad mini is available to order beginning today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in 28 countries and regions, including the US, with availability beginning Friday, September 24.

Wi-Fi models of iPad mini are available with a starting price of INR 46900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at INR 60900. The new iPad mini, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in pink, starlight, purple, and space grey finishes.

Apple Watch Series 7

Fans of the Apple Watch were hoping for new health sensors including body temperature and blood glucose, but that did not come about with the Apple Watch Series 7 just launched. Instead, there’s a redesign which gives it a bigger, brighter, flatter display and new buttons. It’s also been re-contoured. It will work with the upcoming WatchOS 8 and bring in workout improvements, such as the addition of Pilates and Meditation. There are also cycling and fall detection updates. The Watch has new finishes and a set of new straps to choose from. Battery life remains roughly the same though the watch supports fast charging and can be quickly topped up for sleep tracking after a day’s use. Prices and availability for the Watch are not in yet.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

Coming to the most awaited product, the iPhone, the line-up is to be called iPhone 13 despite speculation that Apple would drop the 13 nomenclature in favour of something else. There are four phones again: The iPhone Mini, iPhone 13, and the iPhone 13 Pro in two sizes. There is no other differentiation between them.

Working on the A15 Bionic, the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini both feature changes including the a more advanced dual-camera system with a new Wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS) offering improvements in low-light photos and videos, a new way to personalise the camera with Photographic Styles, and Cinematic mode, which brings a new dimension to video storytelling.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED in a new entry-level capacity of 128GB for double the storage, as well as 256GB and 512GB capacities.

Customers in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, September 17, with availability beginning Friday, September 24.

Customers can get iPhone 13 for INR 79,900 and iPhone 13 mini for 69,900 from apple.com/in/store.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are also available through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.

Those wanting to trade in older iPhones will find quite amazing deals. What is needed is to enter the serial number of your existing iPhone on the site and see how much you are getting off.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

The Pro models are the same except for the size this time. Their most significant upgrade is an overhaul of the camera system. The display does go up to 120Hz refresh rate and is adaptive but it’s the new cameras that are most exciting. The pro camera system gets its biggest advancement with new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras that capture photos and video, powered by the performance of A15 Bionic, more powerful than the leading competition, according to Apple. These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities never before possible on iPhone, like macro photography on the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera. New computational photography features like Photographic Styles personalise the look of images in the Camera app, and both models now include Night mode on all cameras. Video takes a huge leap forward with Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also include 5G with more bands for better coverage, big improvements to battery life for the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max, new storage capacity of 1TB, and the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass.

Following extensive study of cinematography and the powerful use of rack focus, Cinematic mode on iPhone records videos of people, pets, and objects with a beautiful depth effect with automatic focus changes, so anyone can capture cinema-style moments, even if they aren’t a professional filmmaker. For creative control, the focus can be changed during and after capture, and users can also adjust the level of bokeh in the Photos app and iMovie for iOS, and coming soon to iMovie for macOS and Final Cut Pro,1 making the lineup the only devices able to edit the depth-of-field effect in video even after recording. Enabled by A15 Bionic and advanced machine learning algorithms, Cinematic mode records in Dolby Vision HDR.

To save all the video, there is now a 1TB storage variant.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and all-new 1TB storage options.

• Customers in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, September 17, with availability beginning Friday, September 24.

• Both models will be available in Turkey beginning Friday, October 1, and in Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Thailand, and nearly 10 other countries and regions beginning Friday, October 8.

Customers can get iPhone 13 Pro for INR 1,19,900 and iPhone 13 Pro Max for INR 1,29,900 from apple.com/in/store.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are also available through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.

iOS 15 will be available as a free software update Monday, September 20.

The new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe supports Find My, enabling users to be notified of its last known location if it becomes detached from iPhone. iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe joins new MagSafe cases in leather and silicone, as well as a clear case with MagSafe, that are available to order today.

Apple provides customers with a number of services in store and online that make its retail experience uniquely Apple. With personalised support and advice from Apple Specialists, convenient delivery and pickup options, free engraving, and special ways to save with carrier offers and great trade-in values, Apple ensures the best way to buy Apple products is from Apple Store locations and apple.com/in/store.

There were no new AirPods as users had hoped.