Vivo launches campaign encouraging users to #SwitchOff

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic: Breathe in chemicals-free, clean air
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
Vivo on Thursday launched the #SwitchOff campaign, urging smartphone users to choose to take a break from their devices and spend quality time with their near and dear ones.
The campaign is founded on the observation from the ‘Vivo Smartphones and their impact on human relationships 2020’ study, which brought out that increased screen time could have an impact on the physical and mental well-being of a person. This excessive usage is, in turn, having an adverse impact on relationships.
According to a survey, there has been a 25 per cent increase in average daily time spent on the smartphone post-Covid era. Indians are spending more time on smartphones since lockdown (April 2020) — OTT (59 per cent), social media (55 per cent), and gaming (45 per cent).
The new campaign launched by Vivo unveils a film that underlines the observation that even when people sit with friends/family, they are still engrossed on their phones, and this impacts the quality of time spent.
Speaking on the launch of the brand campaign, Nipun Marya, Director of Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement: “The year of social distancing allowed us to stay connected and updated with the help of a smartphone. From working to studying, consuming entertaining content, and staying connected with friends and family, we spent most of the time on our phones.”
He added: “As a brand aligned to the purpose of promoting the wellbeing of our consumers, we, at Vivo India, commissioned this campaign to sensitize people about the benefits of mindful use of smartphones and spread the message of why there is a need to #SwitchOff your phones once in a while for healthier minds and stronger relationships — leading to happier lives!”
