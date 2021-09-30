Vivo launches flagship X70 series of smartphones in India

Global smartphone brand Vivo on Thursday announced the launch of its flagship X70 series of smartphones in India.

The brand expanded its flagship X series smartphone range with the launch of X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ smartphones.

With this launch, Vivo also marked the next chapter in its strategic imaging partnership with ZEISS, a global technology leader in optics and optoelectronics.

Nipun Marya, Director, Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, “We are proud to mark yet another milestone for Vivo flagship smartphones in collaboration with ZEISS. With the new additions to ZEISS imaging features, advanced Ultra-Sensing Gimbal camera and Vivo’s Professional Imaging V1 Chip, Vivo is actively bridging the gap between smartphones and professional photography by infusing user-oriented innovations.”

Vivo X70 Pro

The X70 Pro comes with a 6.56-inch FHD+ 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz response rate.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Vivo 5G Platform and equipped with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1.

The smartphone comes with a 4450 mAh battery along with a Vivo standard charger (FlashCharge 11V / 4A) that supports 44W FlashCharge technology.

As for the camera, it has a quad rear camera set-up along with a 32MP front camera. The quad camera system includes a 50 MP ultra-sensing Gimbal camera, a 12MP 5X Portrait camera, a 12MP ultra wide-angle camera and an 8MP OIS Periscope camera. The phone supports up to 5x Optical Zoom and 60x HyperZoom.

Vivo X70 Pro+

The X70 Pro + comes with a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with WQHD+ resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G Mobile Platform and is equipped with LPDDR5 RAM.

The device has a 4500 mAh battery that supports 55W FlashCharge. In addition, it is also compatible with 50W Wireless FlashCharge technology.

It has a 32MP front camera and a quad rear camera system that includes a 50MP ultra-sensing GN1 sensor with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide gimbal camera, a 12MP OIS 5X Portrait camera and an 8MP OIS Periscope camera. It also supports up to 5x Optical Zoom and 60x HyperZoom.

The smartphones also features the ZEISS Biotar Portrait Style inspired by ZEISS Contax Biotar 1.5/75. This creates customised professional portraits with a swirly bokeh. Vivo has further implemented three ZEISS Style Portrait features -- Distagon (inspired by ZEISS Contax 2.0/28), Planar (inspired by ZEISS Planar 2.8/80) and Sonnar (inspired by ZEISS Olympia Sonnar T* 180mm f2.8).

Price and availability

The X70 Pro+ will be available in Enigma Black colour, while the X70 Pro will be available in Cosmic Black and Aurora Dawn colours.

Priced at ₹79,990 for the 12GB+256GB variant, the X70 Pro+ will go on sale starting October 12. The X70 Pro is priced at ₹46,990 for the 8GB+128GB variant, ₹49,990 for the 8GB+256GB variant and ₹52,990 for the 12GB+256GB variant, which will go on sale beginning October 7. Both the smartphones will be available on Vivo India E-store, Flipkart, and offline partner retail stores across India.