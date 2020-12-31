Vivo launches Vivo Y20A smartphone in India

Vivo has launched its new smartphone the Vivo Y20A in India.

The smartphone is the latest addition to Vivo’s Y-series of smartphones.

The Vivo Y20A comes with a 6.51-inch Halo iView display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charge technology which can provide up to 17 hours of battery life, the company said.

As for the camera, the smartphone features an AI Triple Macro camera setup. This includes a 13 MP main camera with f/2.2 large aperture and PDAF technology, a 2MP Bokeh camera and a Super Macro camera draws focus as close as 4cms. The Vivo Y20A also comes with an 8MP front camera.

The phone is priced at ₹11,490 for the 3GB+64GB (expandable) storage variant. The phone will come in two colours, the Nebula Blue and Dawn White. T

The device will be available across mainline partner retail stores, Vivo India E-store, and other major e-commerce websites starting January 2, 2021.