Vivo X80, X80 Pro to launch in India on May 18

Vivo has announced the launch of its X80 series in India on May 18, 2022. The X80 series includes two models, Vivo X80 and X80 Pro, as per the BGR.in report. Reportedly, the Indian version of the X80 series could have a microSD card slot, unlike the smartphone previously launched in the Chinese market.

Here's the date you've all been waiting for! It's time to block 18th of this month in your calendars for the much awaited launch of the vivo X80 series. Let's redefine cinematography!



Know More: https://t.co/B5dew4Ulgh#vivoX80Series #CinematographyRedefined #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/wQokHIq5fR — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 10, 2022

Specifications of Vivo X80 and X80 Pro

The Chinese variant of the Vivo X80 Pro features a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The X80 smartphone has a Full HD+ display. It runs on Android 12. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The X80 will arrive in two color options: Black and Blue, and the X80 Pro will launch in a single Black color option, BGR.in reported.

The device packs a 512GB storage coupled with 12GB RAM. The X80 variant will arrive in two configurations: 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. While Vivo X80 has a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support, Vivo X80 Pro has a 4,700 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

Vivo X80 Pro has a 50MP Samsung GNV 1G lens, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP portrait unit, and an 8MP periscope lens. The X80 version has a 50MP Sony IMX866 lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP portrait unit. Both the smartphones have a 32MP selfie snapper, BGR.in reported.