Xiaomi 12 Pro, Pad 5 and OLED Vision TV launched in India

Xiaomi on Wednesday announced the launch of Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 and Xiaomi OLED Vision TV at its flagship Next event. The company has also launched Smart TV 5A in three variants — 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch. According to MySmartPrice, the smart TV will go on sale from April 30 in India.

Specifications of Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with Qualcomm Adreno GPU and Qualcomm Spectra ISP and runs on Android 12-based MIUI. The smartphone comes with a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. The handset has a 4600mAh battery with 120W fast-charging, 50W wireless fast-charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

With Xiaomi 12 Pro, the company said it ‘re-visualised’ every aspect of smartphones, including design, display, charging, and camera experience.

Xiaomi 12 Pro comes in three color variants: Opera Mauve, Noir Black, and Couture Blue. The smartphone will be available for sale on Amazon, online and offline retail stores from May 2, 2022. It will come in two configurations: 8GB RAM coupled with 256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM coupled with 256GB internal storage. They will be priced at ₹62,999 and ₹66,999, respectively.

Xiaomi’s Pad 5 and OLED Vision TV

Xiaomi Pad 5 is powered by Snapdragon 860 SoC with Adreno 640 GPU. The device will have two storage options: 128GB and 256GB, coupled with 6GB of RAM. It packs a 13 MP rear camera. According to the company, the device will go on sale from May 3, 2022, at ₹26,999 and ₹28,999, respectively.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV — a 55-inch and 4.6mm thin device — is powered by MediaTek 9617 quad-core chipset. The device will be on sale from May 19, 2022, at ₹89,999. The device has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It offers the Dolby Vision IQ technology, equipped with IMAX enhanced certification.