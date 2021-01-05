Xiaomi launches Mi 10i 5G smartphone in India

Xiaomi’s Mi India on Tuesday announced the launch of its new flagship smartphone, Mi 10i 5G.

The smartphone is the company’s latest addition to the premium flagship Mi 10 series portfolio.

“Completing the Mi 10 series line-up, Mi 10i, where ‘i’ stands for India, is customised for the Indian market,” Xiaomi said.

The phone comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay with a resolution of 2400 x 1080. It has a 120Hz Intelligent AdaptiveSync display with 6 step refresh rate technology (30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz). The screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4820mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

It can be charged up to 68 per cent in 30 minutes and also goes from 0 to 100 per cent in under an hour, the brand said.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset based on 8nm Process Technology with Octa-core Kryo 570 CPU. The smartphone features the X52 modem for 5G connectivity.

As for the operating system, it runs on MIUI 12.

The phone features a quad rear camera set-up with a 108 MP primary sensor, a first in the segment. It also includes an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The 108MP main camera relies on the Samsung HM2 sensor.

The front camera is 16 MP.

Other features of the camera include photo and video clones, long exposure modes, time-lapse selfie, timed burst, dual video along with new colour filters.

The Mi 10i is priced at ₹20,999 for the base 6GB RAM+64GB variant while the 6GB RAM + 128GB and the 8GB RAM + 128GB variants are priced at ₹21,999 and ₹23,999, respectively.

The phone will come in Pacific Sunrise, Midnight Black, and Atlantic Blue colours. It will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in, Mi Homes and Mi Studios starting January 7. It will also be soon available across all 10,000+ retail stores.