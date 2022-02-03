Xiaomi launches MIUI 13 update for Xiaomi, Redmi smartphones in India

WEBONLY

Xiaomi on Thursday announced the launch of MIUI 13 update for Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones in India.

Globally, the latest OS from the brand has surpassed 500 million monthly active users as of Q4 2021.

The OS promises “improved performance, refined design, and multitasking features.”

New features

MIUI 13 comes with a host of features such as Super Wallpapers, Mind Maps in Notes, enhanced Control Centre, Game Turbo, amongs others.

MIUI 13’s RAM Optimisation feature for memory management analyses how apps use memory and divides a single app’s RAM usage processes into important and unimportant tasks. It then closes all unimportant tasks, allowing apps to use memory only for what’s important to users.

The OS also comes with Processor Priority Optimisation(PPO), which can dynamically allocate system resources based on usage scenarios.

“Without PPO, smartphone processors distribute resources across all of your apps relatively equally. PPO prioritises the active app above all others, allowing the CPU to focus on important tasks, giving you faster speeds and higher performance where and when you need it,” Xiaomi said.

Its Smart Balance feature, an experience upgrade has been designed to automatically find the balance between performance and power consumption.

Apart from core experience improvements, MIUI 13 also introduces features such as Sidebar and Super Wallpapers.

Sidebar is an efficiency tool in MIUI 13 that allows users to access other apps in floating windows with a swipe without leaving the current app. Users can also customise the feature with up to ten apps.

Super Wallpapers offered by the OS in partnership with Beauty of Science are Live Wallpapers that can be downloaded from the themes store. MIUI 13 also adds a host of new static wallpapers for users.

Availability

MIUI 13 will be rolled out to select models in the first wave, with the release schedule for other devices to be gradually published. In the first wave, smartphones including Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11X. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Mi 11 Lite, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 and Redmi 10 Prime will receive the update.