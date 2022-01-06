New Xiaomi 11i Series launched in India

Xiaomi India on Thursday launched a new series of premium smartphones - the Xiaomi 11i Series.

Xiaomi had introduced two distinct product portfolios earlier with an aim to unify brand presence globally- Xiaomi and Redmi.

Xiaomi is launching its first set of premium smartphones under the “i” series product line - Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and Xiaomi 11i.

It has registered significant growth over the last year and continuing on this growth journey, Xiaomi aims to refresh most of its premium flagship series this year, it said.

HyperCharge technology

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is India’s first smartphone to launch with the company’s proprietary 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology. It allows the phone to charge 100 per cent of the phone in around 15 minutes.

The smartphone comes with a 4500mAh battery along with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology.

While the Xiaomi 11i is equipped with a 5160mAh battery with 67W TurboCharge technology and is capable of charging the smartphone up to 50 per cent within 13 mins, the company said.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge comes with TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification.

It has 34 charging and battery safety features.

The smartphone features 9 thermal sensors that monitor real-time temperature, ensuring charging is safe at all times, the brand said.

Both the smartphones come with 120Hz FHD+ 6.67 inch AMOLED display. They are powered by Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G chipset.

The phones come with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced edition out of the box. They come with Dual 5G SIM support, WIFI 6 and 5G connectivity with 8 band support.

The smartphone features a Virtual RAM expansion. Users can expand RAM by up to 3GB, and storage can also be expanded via the Hybrid SIM slot up to 1 TB.

As for the camera, the series feature flagship 108MP Triple Pro cameras. The series comes with a triple camera setup, including the flagship 108MP HM2 image sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera sensor along with a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, the smartphones come with a 16MP camera.

For audio, the phones feature dual symmetrical stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Price and availability

Xiaomi 11i has been launched in two variants - 6GB + 128GB priced at ₹24,999 and 8GB + 128 GB priced at ₹26,999.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge has been launched in two variants - 6GB + 128GB at ₹26,999 and 8GB + 128GB at ₹28,999.

Xiaomi 11i Series will be available from January 12, 2021 in four colour options: Pacific Pearl, Stealth Black, Camo Green & Purple Mist across Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorized retail partners.