Xiaomi launches Redmi 9i in India; price starts at ₹8,299

Xiaomi’s Mi India on Tuesday announced the launch of its Redmi 9i smartphone in India.
The Redmi 9i features a 6.53 inch HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display comes with a TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.
The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset clocked at 2.0 GHz. The UI is MIUI 12 based on Android 10.
The smartphone comes in two storage variants with a 4GB RAM. The two variants are 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. Storage can be extended up to 512GB with a dedicated microSD card slot.
The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery which can last up to two days on a full charge, the brand said.
As for the camera, the Redmi 9i has a 13MP AI camera at the rear with features such as AI portrait mode, AI scene detection, document scanner and kaleidoscope.
The front camera is a 5MP AI selfie camera with AI portrait mode. The phone has an AI face unlock feature.
Redmi 9i will be available in three Nature Green, Sea Blue, Midnight Black colours.
The 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB storage variants are priced at ₹8,299 and ₹9,299 respectively. The device will be available across mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Homes and Mi Studios starting September 18.
