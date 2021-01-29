Xiaomi launches wireless charging technology

Content creators mean business
Xiaomi on Friday introduced its new wireless charging technology, Mi Air Charge Technology.
The technology can help users charge their electronic devices remotely without any cables or wireless charging stands.
The technology establishes this with the help of space positioning and energy transmission.
“Xiaomi’s self-developed isolated charging pile has five-phase interference antennas built in, which can accurately detect the location of the smartphone. A phase control array composed of 144 antennas transmits millimetre-wide waves directly to the phone through beamforming,” Xiaomi explained in an official release.
The smartphone receives these signals through a miniaturised antenna array with built-in “beacon antenna” and “receiving antenna array”.
“The receiving antenna array, composed of 14 antennas, converts the millimetre-wave signal emitted by the charging pile into electric energy through the rectifier circuit,” it explained.
Currently, the remote charging technology is capable of 5-watt remote charging for a single device within a radius of “several meters,” Xiaomi said.
The tech can also charge multiple devices at the same time, provided each device supports 5 watts.
The company is planning to enable its space isolation charging technology for smartwatches, bracelets and other wearable devices.
“Soon our living room devices, including speakers, desk lamps and other small smart home products, will all be built on a wireless power supply design,” it further said.
