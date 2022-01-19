Xiaomi launches 11T Pro 5G smartphone in India

Smartphone and smart TV brand Xiaomi on Tuesday has announced the launch of the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G in India. The latest flagship will expand the brand’s T series portfolio.

The smartphone comes with a 6.67 inch AMOLED flat display with a 2400 × 1080 FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and an up to 480Hz touch response rate along with MEMC technology.

The phone has support for HDR 10+ along with Dolby Vision certification. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection at the front. It comes with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition out of the box.

“The UI brings major performance and power improvements in the system. It also enables users to uninstall any app apart from the system core ones,” Xiaomi said.

The device will get three years of Android updates and four years of security updates, and will also be among the first few smartphones to receive MIUI 13 post rollout in India.

It is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform that features Kryo 680 CPU. It is equipped with the LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 flash memory.

In terms of 5G, the phone has 13 Band Support. It also comes with WIFI-6 and Dual 5G SIM support and NFC built-in. The phone also features Virtual RAM expansion and lets users utilise 3GB of Virtual RAM.

The phone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, which is designed to retain up to 80 per cent battery capacity even after 800 charge or discharge cycles, the brand said. Additionally, the smartphone can also be charged under extreme weather conditions at -10° Celsius at up to 12W charging speed, it added.

It supports 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology that enables the smartphone to complete a 100 per cent charge in 17 minutes.

The phone features a triple Pro-grade camera set-up that includes the flagship 108MP HM2 image sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide- sensor and a 5MP Tele-Macro sensor. It features a 16MP camera set-up at the front.

It comes with the segment’s only end-to-end HDR10+ capability. The phone supports 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K recording at both 30/60 FPS. Its camera app also comes preloaded with pro-modes such as over 50 director modes with professional cinematography features like VLOG Mode and Audio Zoom.

In terms of audio, the phone is equipped with dual symmetrical stereo speakers paired with SOUND BY Harman Kardon and Dolby Atmos technology. It also brings in Hi-Res audio support for both wired and wireless devices.

The phone will be available in Celestial Magic, Meteorite Gray, and Moonlight White colours.

Price and availability

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G will be available across Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Homes and retail stores at a starting price of ₹39,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. It is priced at ₹41,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and ₹43,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.