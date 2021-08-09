Xiaomi takes top spot globally in smartphone sales in June: Report

Xiaomi surpassed Samsung and Apple in June this year to become the number one smartphone brand in the world, according to Counterpoint Research’s Monthly Market Pulse Service.

As per the report, Xiaomi’s sales grew 26 per cent Month over Month (MoM) in June 2021, making it the fastest-growing brand for the month.

Xiaomi was also the number two brand globally for Q2 2021 in terms of sales. The brand sold nearly 800 million smartphones since its inception in 2011 cumulatively.

It also led the smartphone market in India in Q2 this year with a 28.4 per cent market share, followed by Samsung with 17.7 per cent.

Research Director Tarun Pathak said, “Ever since the decline of Huawei commenced, Xiaomi has been making consistent and aggressive efforts to fill the gap created by this decline."

"The OEM has been expanding in Huawei’s and HONOR’s legacy markets like China, Europe, Middle East and Africa. In June, Xiaomi was further helped by China, Europe and India’s recovery and Samsung’s decline due to supply constraints," added Pathak.

China’s market share

Senior Analyst Varun Mishra said, “China’s market grew 16 per cent MoM in June driven by the 618 festival, with Xiaomi being the fastest growing OEM, riding on its aggressive offline expansion in lower-tier cities and solid performance of its Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi K series."

"At the same time, due to a fresh wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam, Samsung’s production was disrupted in June, which resulted in the brand’s devices facing shortages across channels. Xiaomi, with its strong mid-range portfolio and wide market coverage, was the biggest beneficiary from the short-term gap left by Samsung’s A series," added Mishra.

Going forward, if the situation in Vietnam does not improve, Samsung’s production is likely to be impacted further while Xiaomi is likely to continue gaining share from the Korean brand. However, once Samsung recovers, the ranks are likely to shuffle again, as per the report.