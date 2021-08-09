Xiaomi takes top spot globally in smartphone sales in June: Report

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Xiaomi surpassed Samsung and Apple in June this year to become the number one smartphone brand in the world, according to Counterpoint Research’s Monthly Market Pulse Service.
As per the report, Xiaomi’s sales grew 26 per cent Month over Month (MoM) in June 2021, making it the fastest-growing brand for the month.
Xiaomi was also the number two brand globally for Q2 2021 in terms of sales. The brand sold nearly 800 million smartphones since its inception in 2011 cumulatively.
It also led the smartphone market in India in Q2 this year with a 28.4 per cent market share, followed by Samsung with 17.7 per cent.
Research Director Tarun Pathak said, “Ever since the decline of Huawei commenced, Xiaomi has been making consistent and aggressive efforts to fill the gap created by this decline."
"The OEM has been expanding in Huawei’s and HONOR’s legacy markets like China, Europe, Middle East and Africa. In June, Xiaomi was further helped by China, Europe and India’s recovery and Samsung’s decline due to supply constraints," added Pathak.
Senior Analyst Varun Mishra said, “China’s market grew 16 per cent MoM in June driven by the 618 festival, with Xiaomi being the fastest growing OEM, riding on its aggressive offline expansion in lower-tier cities and solid performance of its Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi K series."
"At the same time, due to a fresh wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam, Samsung’s production was disrupted in June, which resulted in the brand’s devices facing shortages across channels. Xiaomi, with its strong mid-range portfolio and wide market coverage, was the biggest beneficiary from the short-term gap left by Samsung’s A series," added Mishra.
Going forward, if the situation in Vietnam does not improve, Samsung’s production is likely to be impacted further while Xiaomi is likely to continue gaining share from the Korean brand. However, once Samsung recovers, the ranks are likely to shuffle again, as per the report.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...