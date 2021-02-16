Xiaomi to launch the Redmi Note 10 series in India on March 4

Xiaomi has announced the launch date for its latest flagship smartphone series, the Redmi Note 10 series.

The global launch of the Redmi Note 10 series is scheduled for March 4, the company announced on social media.

“#RedmiNote10 Series is all set for its global debut on 4/3/21!” Redmi India tweeted from its official account.

The smartphone series will launch in India on March 4. Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi’s Vice President and Managing Director in India also tweeted about the launch through his account.

Xiaomi’s latest addition to its Redmi Note series will follow the launch of the Redmi Note 9 lineup introduced last year including the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

The Redmi Note 9 series had gained a relatively positive response in India, becoming a contributing factor to a strong Q4 2020. Xiaomi recaptured the top spot in Q4 2020 with a 26 per cent market share in India, recording a 13 per cent YoY growth owing to “new launches with a focus on the premium segment, strong demand for the Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 9 series,” according to a Counterpoint report.

The brand has not provided specific details as to what exact models will be launched under its upcoming Redmi Note 10 series. It is likely to launch two options under the series, the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Gadgets360 reported. The models are rumoured to support 4G and 5G connectivity options.

The Redmi Note 10 series will go on sale on the official website and Amazon, among other channels as per the ‘notify me’ link shared by the brand with the launch announcement.