MosChip Institute of Silicon Systems (M-ISS), a subsidiary of MosChip Technologies, has signed an agreement with Cadence Design Systems to expand the scope of the training of students in VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration) design.

The institute, which has been training students in VLSI design for the last 11 years, has moved its operations to a 15,000 sq ft facility at the IT hub of Madhapur.

“The facility can train 600 students in a year (300 each per batch). The students are equipped with skills in domains like Physical Design, Analog Layout, Design Verification and Embedded Systems,” said Venkata Simhadri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MosChip.

He added, “Our new training facility will give us the ability to address the human resource needs of the industry.” VLSI design is a process where an integrated circuit is built by combining thousands of thousands of transistors into a chip.

