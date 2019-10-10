MTNL employees’ lunch hour protests begin on Thursday

State-run Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd’s (MTNL) employees, who have planned for a series of agitations against salary delay, will kick off their protests with ‘Lunch Hour Demonstrations’ on Thursday.

Read: Irked MTNL staff to protest wage delay

This is in line with a similar agitation taken out by the trade unions of the other public sector unit, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) earlier.

Also read: BSNL trade unions set to go on lunch-hour protest on October 1

So far, MTNL has not paid the salaries for the months of August and September, while that of July was credited only on September 12, against the regular practise of last working day of the month.

Various trade unions and associations have planned for agitations in Delhi and Mumbai on October 10 and October 16.