Myntra hopes to attract 50 million visitors to its ‘End of Reason Sale’

Walmart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra expects to connect over 3,000 brands with over 50 million visitors in the 14th edition of its End of Reason Sale (EORS) to be held between July 3 and 8. This could be its highest ever compared to 40 million visitors during its previous June edition.

Traffic to the platform during the six- day period is expected to rise by 75 per cent over the previous edition held in June last year, with a projection of over 3 times the demand of normal day sales. Myntra witnessed a marked increase in first time users from across regions over the last few months, indicating a strong shopping intent. With a 22 per cent increase in styles over the previous editions and value offers from 50 – 80 per cent, Myntra expects to ship 15 million items from 6 million orders, 40 per cent of which is likely to be delivered to Tier 2 cities and beyond. Myntra has scaled-up the ‘Made in India’ handloom selection manifold, to help boost SME sales offering of 20,000 styles from 1,800 brands.

To meet the last mile delivery requirements, Myntra will be working with 17,700 kirana (MENSA) partners who will cater to 80 per cent of the overall deliveries spanning about 600 cities. It has also partnered with 2,200 stores from 200 plus brands through which it aims to deliver its EORS orders in 22 cities.

Myntra’s top cities for sales include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Noida. The company has also scaled up its tech capabilities to manage over 8 lakh concurrent users at peak.

Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “The fashion ecosystem, including brands, suppliers, artisans, SMEs and delivery partners, are eagerly awaiting a positive business momentum. We hope that this edition of EORS will be the catalyst for confidence and growth that needs to emerge here on. The event is poised to serve as a ray of hope, by reviving demand for small, medium and large brands, augmenting the income opportunity for delivery partners, including the kirana (MENSA) network, while offering customers the joy of shopping. We are also introducing the Charity at Checkout feature, enabling all our EORS shoppers to donate a certain sum towards the current healthcare needs of the society” said Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra.

Myntra expects ethnic wear, kidswear, beauty & personal care and casual wear to contribute 50 per cent of the overall demand for this EORS, with other important categories being, western wear, footwear, sports and accessories. To address the growing popularity for the curated selection of Myntra’s Home and Living products, the category has been ramped up by 2.5 times as compared to the June 2020 edition.