Nazara Technologies completes acquisition of OpenPlay

Nazara Technologies has completed the acquisition of skill-based gaming company OpenPlay.

"We hereby inform you that the company, on November 24, 2021, has acquired 7,670 equity shares of ₹10 each of OpenPlay Technologies and has paid the consideration by way of issue and allotment of 6,48,125 equity shares of ₹4 each of the Company to Unnati Management Consultants LLP. With this, the acquisition of equity shares of OpenPlay as per the Acquisition Agreement is completed and the Company now holds 100% of the issued and paid up share capital of OpenPlay," Nazara said in a stock exchange filing.

In August, Nazara had announced acquisition of the Hyderabad-based OpenPlay for ₹186.4 crore.