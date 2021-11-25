Info-tech

Nazara Technologies completes acquisition of OpenPlay

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 25, 2021

In August, Nazara had announced the acquisition of a skill-based gaming company for ₹186 crore.

Nazara Technologies has completed the acquisition of skill-based gaming company OpenPlay.

"We hereby inform you that the company, on November 24, 2021, has acquired 7,670 equity shares of ₹10 each of OpenPlay Technologies and has paid the consideration by way of issue and allotment of 6,48,125 equity shares of ₹4 each of the Company to Unnati Management Consultants LLP. With this, the acquisition of equity shares of OpenPlay as per the Acquisition Agreement is completed and the Company now holds 100% of the issued and paid up share capital of OpenPlay," Nazara said in a stock exchange filing.

In August, Nazara had announced acquisition of the Hyderabad-based OpenPlay for ₹186.4 crore.

Published on November 25, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

merger, acquisition and takeover
gaming and lottery
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like