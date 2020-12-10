Nearly 50 per cent of hiring happen online due to Covid-19 pandemic: Report

Indeed, an online job site, launched its latest tech innovation -- Virtual Hiring Events (VHE) today to help recruiters across India with virtual hiring.

The launch comes as Indeed contacted around 500 employers across 16 sectors and 12 cities, where 47 per cent of companies hired only virtually and nearly 1 in 3 used a combination of virtual and face-to-face hiring methods this year.

Indeed’s VHE is a virtual hiring solution aimed at bringing seamlessness to a complex traditional hiring process.

According to the recruiters, safety concerns drove them to hire virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The report collated by Indeed stated that 64 per cent of employers said that safety was the primary reason for taking the hiring online this year.

According to Indeed, employers identified virtual hiring as a more democratic approach to recruitment. 31 per cent of employers credited virtual hiring for giving them wider access to talent, while another 28 per cent said this approach allowed for flexibility and convenience, a priority for job seekers today. Nearly 1 in 5 employers also said that virtual hiring reduced bias in the recruitment process.

Reliance on virtual hiring

Across all organization types – large and medium Indian & global companies, SMEs, and startups – more than 4 in 5 employers indicate that they started using virtual hiring after the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

That said, more than one in four employers (26 per cent) consider virtual hiring a novel and surprisingly effective experience, and another 22 per cent believe that it is the right way forward, even while acknowledging its present challenges. And nearly two in every five employers believe virtual hiring is here to stay post-pandemic.

Commenting on the launch and the survey, Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed.com said in an official statement: “With India being the world’s second-largest workforce, it can be a challenge to find the right hire, especially in the middle of a pandemic. In order to succeed we need to acknowledge that the things that matter to job seekers have changed.”

He added: “Employers have to reimagine their recruitment strategies to find great talent and create opportunities for growth. Indeed is constantly innovating to find new ways to improve, adapt, and simplify the hiring process and VHE is a step in that direction. All of what we do is with the hope that we can help people get jobs and we are especially proud to have products and solutions for the recruiting market in India.”

