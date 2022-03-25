Netflix acquires game developer Boss Fight Entertainment

Netflix has announced the acquisition of game developer Boss Fight Entertainment. It is the OTT giant’s third game studio acquisition after Night School and Next Games.

“Since we launched mobile games to our members around the world just four months ago, we’ve been expanding our games catalog bit by bit as we build out our in-house creative development team,” Netflix said in a blog post. The company had announced its foray into gaming last year.

Boss Fight Entertainment was founded in 2013 by David Rippy (CEO), Bill Jackson (CCO), and Scott Winsett (COO).

“The studio’s extensive experience building hit games across genres will help accelerate our ability to provide Netflix members with great games wherever they want to play them,” Netflix said.

‘Fun gaming experiences’

“Boss Fight’s mission is to bring simple, beautiful, and fun gaming experiences to our players wherever they want to play,” said the founders of Boss Fight Entertainment.

“Netflix’s commitment to offering ad-free games as part of members’ subscriptions enables game developers like us to focus on creating delightful game-play without worrying about monetisation. We couldn’t be more excited to join Netflix at this early stage as we continue doing what we love to do while helping to shape the future of games on Netflix together,” they added.

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, its team will continue to operate out of their current studios in Allen (Dallas), Austin, and Seattle.

“We’re still in the early days of building great game experiences as part of Netflix membership. Through partnerships with developers around the world, hiring top talent, and acquisitions like this, we hope to build a world-class games studio capable of bringing a wide variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games — with no ads and no in-app purchases — to our hundreds of millions of members around the world,” it said.

Netflix had announced last year that it will be looking at gaming as a separate category and will be made available to subscribers with no additional charge It launched five new games n mobile initially. Earlier this week, it announced the launch of three more mobile games on iOS and Android for its subscribers.