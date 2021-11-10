Netflix expands Netflix games to iOS

A week after Netflix launched its debut lineup of mobile games on Android for users globally, Netflix games will now be available for users on iOS.

Netflix earlier this month launched five new games for subscribers on mobile.

The lineup includes "Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

It has now launched the same lineup for iOS users, using a similar system.

On Android, members are able to see a dedicated games row and games tab where they can select any game to download. They will then be directed to the Google Play Store where they can download the game and play.

iPhone and iPad users will have a similar experience where they will be directed to Apple's App Store for downloading the game. Each game has its separate listing on the App Store.

This, the company believes, is in compliance with Apple's Guidelines which were updated last year, TechCrunch reported.

Games subscription

According to Apple's App Store guidelines, "Games offered in a streaming game service subscription must be downloaded directly from the App Store, must be designed to avoid duplicate payment by a subscriber, and should not disadvantage non-subscriber customers."

However, there is one difference. For iOS, Netflix will not offer a dedicated “Games” tab, but only a “Games” row, the company confirmed to TechCrunch.

Users on iPhone will only see a dedicated games row in the app. Here, users can select any game to download. On the iPad, the row will be pinned to position 6. Members will be able to access the games from the Categories drop-down menu.

This is because the company was unsure if a dedicated tab for games would conflict with another App Store policy, which bans apps that offer their own “app stores.”

The company may add a dedicated tab to the platform if it gets more clarity on this rule in the future, it added.

Once downloaded, users will require a Netflix subscription to access the games. There will be no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases, Netflix had said.

Netflix had announced its foray into gaming earlier this year. It had said that it will be looking at gaming as a separate category and will be made available to subscribers for no additional charges. This program is in its early stages. However, the company had said it will primarily focus on introducing the gaming platform on mobile devices.

In a bid to further its commitment of expansion into gaming, Netflix in September had also acquired its first game developer, Night School Studio.