Mobile operators including Airtel and Jio have expressed concern over TRAI’s new quality of service norms which not only requires more granular data collection but has also shifted reporting frequency from quarterly to monthly.

Operators say the QoS parameters prescribed in the new Regulations have not been introduced by any other regulator in other similar economies. These changes are expected to significantly increase the compliance as well as the cost burden on telecom operators, and without commensurate benefits for the customers.

While TRAI has tightened the QoS benchmarks over the years, the ground realities remain unchanged. TSPs still grapple with Right of Way (RoW) issues when acquiring permissions for infrastructure deployment in public and private land for the installation of cell towers and fiber-optic cables.

“The situation is further aggravated due to additional requirement of street furniture for the 5G networks. Moreover, interference from various sources, such as other wireless devices and electromagnetic interference, degrade signal quality and network performance,” the Cellular Association of India said in a statememt.

“Further, illegal boosters and repeaters used by unauthorised agents, as well as the cases of theft of equipment are also external factors which, nevertheless, impact the QoS. Besides, frequent takedown of the overhead fiber by the authorities have a significant impact in QoS as well. TSPs have limited control over these external sources which adversely impact the Quality of Services,” the industry body added.

