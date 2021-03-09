Nothing announces its first device ‘Concept 1’

Nothing, founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, on Tuesday shared a glimpse of the company’s first upcoming product, Concept 1.

The company teased the design of its upcoming TWS wireless earbuds and shared its design principles.

From the teaser, Concept 1 appears to be transparent wireless earbuds. The device seems to have a a small stem with the company’s branding on it visible form inside the transparent body.

“This is Concept 1, a first expression of our design principles, starting with transparency that embodies our commitment towards bringing technology closer to people,” said Pei.

The company further shares its three primary design principles- weightless, effortless and timeless.

Pei mentioned that the company’s upcoming products will be minimalistic, lightweight and futuristic in design.

“We distil technology to the essentials, embracing raw tech, where every gram and every byte live with purpose. We peel off everything superficial, like unnecessary branding on the surface, to focus solely on what adds true value to the user experience,” said Pei.

“We strive to make things simpler for the user. We want every product interaction, from picking it up to turning it on, to be intuitive, obvious, and natural,” he said.

Pei further shared that the designs that are the appealing to the brand are ones that “consist of shapes that look natural and warm, yet don’t easily feel outdated,” adding that Concept 1 takes inspiration from a “grandmother’s tobacco pipe.”

He said, “These are the principles that have guided our product design over the past several months.” He confirmed that its first lineup of products will be released this summer. The exact specifics of the products are yet to be revealed.

The company last month brought on board Teenage Engineering as a founding partner of the company.

Teenage Engineering is a Stockholm-based company known for making audio equipment. The company has been developing products for sound, music, and design enthusiasts for over a decade.