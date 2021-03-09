Nothing announces its first device ‘Concept 1’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Nothing, founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, on Tuesday shared a glimpse of the company’s first upcoming product, Concept 1.
The company teased the design of its upcoming TWS wireless earbuds and shared its design principles.
From the teaser, Concept 1 appears to be transparent wireless earbuds. The device seems to have a a small stem with the company’s branding on it visible form inside the transparent body.
“This is Concept 1, a first expression of our design principles, starting with transparency that embodies our commitment towards bringing technology closer to people,” said Pei.
The company further shares its three primary design principles- weightless, effortless and timeless.
Pei mentioned that the company’s upcoming products will be minimalistic, lightweight and futuristic in design.
“We distil technology to the essentials, embracing raw tech, where every gram and every byte live with purpose. We peel off everything superficial, like unnecessary branding on the surface, to focus solely on what adds true value to the user experience,” said Pei.
“We strive to make things simpler for the user. We want every product interaction, from picking it up to turning it on, to be intuitive, obvious, and natural,” he said.
Pei further shared that the designs that are the appealing to the brand are ones that “consist of shapes that look natural and warm, yet don’t easily feel outdated,” adding that Concept 1 takes inspiration from a “grandmother’s tobacco pipe.”
He said, “These are the principles that have guided our product design over the past several months.” He confirmed that its first lineup of products will be released this summer. The exact specifics of the products are yet to be revealed.
The company last month brought on board Teenage Engineering as a founding partner of the company.
Teenage Engineering is a Stockholm-based company known for making audio equipment. The company has been developing products for sound, music, and design enthusiasts for over a decade.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...