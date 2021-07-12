Nothing ear (1) to be priced at ₹5,999 in India

Nothing, a new London-based consumer tech company founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has announced the India pricing for its first product, the true wireless earbuds ear (1).

Nothing ear (1) will go on sale in India on Flipkart for ₹5,999, the company has announced.

Nothing last month announced its foray into India in partnership with the country’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart.

Flipkart will play an integral role in building Nothing’s presence in India and launching its highly anticipated true wireless earbuds ear (1), it had said in an official release. The platform will offer Nothing ear (1) with fast doorstep delivery and No Cost EMI.

Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India said, “India is an important market for Nothing and and in partnership with Flipkart, we look forward to introducing ear (1) to Indian users at the same time as our global launch.

He added, “It is important for us to bring value to our Indian users from day one. Starting with ear (1), our products will be uniquely designed and easy to use. Above all, they will be devices we are proud to use ourselves and recommend to our friends and family.”

Most recently, the company shared a few more details about its upcoming product along with its global price of £99 GBP.

The device will also have Active Noise Cancellation leveraging three high definition mics. The company’s upcoming debut product, ear (1) will combine “notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality,” it had said.

The design and complete specs of the device will be fully revealed at the company’s launch event on July 27 at 7.30 PM (IST).