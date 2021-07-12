Nothing ear (1) to be priced at ₹5,999 in India

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Nothing, a new London-based consumer tech company founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has announced the India pricing for its first product, the true wireless earbuds ear (1).
Nothing ear (1) will go on sale in India on Flipkart for ₹5,999, the company has announced.
Nothing last month announced its foray into India in partnership with the country’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart.
Flipkart will play an integral role in building Nothing’s presence in India and launching its highly anticipated true wireless earbuds ear (1), it had said in an official release. The platform will offer Nothing ear (1) with fast doorstep delivery and No Cost EMI.
Also read: Carl Pei’s Nothing announces India foray with Flipkart for ear (1)
Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India said, “India is an important market for Nothing and and in partnership with Flipkart, we look forward to introducing ear (1) to Indian users at the same time as our global launch.
He added, “It is important for us to bring value to our Indian users from day one. Starting with ear (1), our products will be uniquely designed and easy to use. Above all, they will be devices we are proud to use ourselves and recommend to our friends and family.”
Most recently, the company shared a few more details about its upcoming product along with its global price of £99 GBP.
Also read: Carl Pei’s Nothing to launch first product, Ear 1 earbuds, in June
The device will also have Active Noise Cancellation leveraging three high definition mics. The company’s upcoming debut product, ear (1) will combine “notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality,” it had said.
The design and complete specs of the device will be fully revealed at the company’s launch event on July 27 at 7.30 PM (IST).
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
No weight loss ads would be allowed on Pinterest henceforth, the digital pinboard site has announced. It is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...