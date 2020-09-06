Now, Airtel launches unlimited offer on Xstream

Bharti Airtel on Sunday has launched new Airtel Xstream Bundle that combines the power of Airtel Xstream Fiber with speeds upto 1 Gbps, unlimited data.

The product would be JioFiber’s ‘competitor’.

The company said that the this will be the first of its kind.

The Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box offers 550 TV channels and OTT content from the Airtel Xstream app. This includes over 10,000 movies and shows, aggregated across seven OTT apps as well as five studios into one seamless experience.

All these Airtel Xstream Fiber plans, now, include the Airtel Xstream Box worth Rs 3,999 that makes any TV a smart TV. Customers can get access to all Live TV channels plus the best of video streaming apps effectively eliminating the need for multiple entertainment devices at home, it said.

This Android 9.0 powered smart box comes with an intelligent remote supported by Google Assistant voice search, access to thousands of apps on Playstore and also offers online gaming, the company said.

“Customers are increasingly spending more time online be it education, work or entertainment. And entertainment is the space where we see an exciting opportunity. To drive penetration of this exciting innovation we are today making our plans even more accessible for customers," Sunil Taldar, Director – Homes, Bharti Airtel said.

The Airtel Xstream bundle will available to customers from September 7 (Monday). Airtel is India’s largest private sector broadband player with 2.5 million customers.

The bundle offers complimentary access to premier video streaming apps such as Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5, all accessible through the Airtel Xstream Box.