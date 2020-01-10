Info-tech

Now, Bharti Airtel has over one million users for WiFi calling

Updated on January 10, 2020

Bharti Airtel, the first mobile operator to introduce Voice over WiFi in India, has amassed more than one million users for its WiFi calling.

“The technology has truly transformed the indoor network quality for Airtel mobile customers, particularly in high population density areas in urban markets,” Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer at Bharti Airtel said.

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling will use WiFi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allow customers to make telco-grade calls.

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ does not require any app and can be configured on smartphones.

In December Bharti Airtel launched its Voice Over Wi-Fi service – ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ - in Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Published on January 10, 2020
