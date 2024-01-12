NTT Ltd, the global IT infrastructure and services company, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new data centre campus, Noida 2.

Spanning six acres, the campus will support a planned capacity of 52.8 MW critical IT load in two data centres, the company said in a statement.

The campus is located in Noida’s data centre corridor within the Delhi – NCR region.

It is carrier-neutral and interconnected with NTT’s other data centre locations for minimal latency, thereby offering seamless access to top-tier public cloud providers, the company’s statement added. Advanced features include high levels of automation that monitor and optimise facility performance as well as resources like power and water.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   