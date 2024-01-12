NTT Ltd, the global IT infrastructure and services company, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new data centre campus, Noida 2.

Spanning six acres, the campus will support a planned capacity of 52.8 MW critical IT load in two data centres, the company said in a statement.

The campus is located in Noida’s data centre corridor within the Delhi – NCR region.

It is carrier-neutral and interconnected with NTT’s other data centre locations for minimal latency, thereby offering seamless access to top-tier public cloud providers, the company’s statement added. Advanced features include high levels of automation that monitor and optimise facility performance as well as resources like power and water.