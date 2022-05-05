NTT launches the first of the two hyperscale data centres planned in Navi Mumbai 

NTT on Thursday, announced the launch of it latest hyperscale data centre campus in Mahape, Navi Mumbai, the first one in the satellite city, named NAV1A. The campus will have upto four data centres with 150 MW of facility load.

A part of NTT’s $2 billion investment in India, it announced in late-2020 to build six data centres over four years, the Mahape campus comes on the heels of the Chandivali campus, which was India’s first operational hyperscale data centre campus.

The Mahape campus or NAV1A datacentre is spread across 4,00,000 square-feet (37,161 m 2) (G+8 structure with 1 basement floor) and will offer the capacity to host 5,000 racks and support over 30MW of IT load. Meanwhile, the Chandivali campus has a capacity of 250 MW of facility load. With this, NTT will have 12 data centres across India.

To improve the data centres PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness), NAV1A has deployed alternative cooling solutions including Liquid Immersion Cooling and Direct Contact Liquid Cooling. If done in scale, this can significantly bring down PUE.

“We are in an exciting phase of growth in the data centre journey. We started this business 24 years back, only a few years back it reached inflection point and now it is taking off. Tectonic shift in capacity expansion reflects exponential growth for demand in data centres in India. At NTT, we have invested in data centres and digital economy in India. We are leading the market in the last few years,” Sharad Sanghi, Managing Director, NTT in India, said while addressing the media.

He added, “We have committed $2 billion to develop data centres, renewable energy plants etc., As a part of this, we have been steadily investing in six data centres in India. Three in Mumbai including Chandivali, Mahape and Airoli which is under construction. We are also going to add three others in Bangalore, Noida and Chennai. We have already got commitments from anchor customers for most of these centres. We are working on tight deadlines.”

The Airoli Campus will be the largest amongst the three in Mumbai with 500 MW facility load and 13 data centre buildings. The company is also adding Edge data centres in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Globally, by 2030, NTT will be having carbon neutral and Net Zero data centres.

“We have set up multiple renewable energy captive plants in Maharashtra, Karnataka and a few other states,” Sanghi said.

Masaaki Moribayashi, President and Board Director for NTT Ltd. said, “India is one of the fastest growing data centre markets in the world today, making it a prominent focus area for NTT global business. In the wake of the pandemic, and the recent initiatives by the Government of India, especially policies regarding data localization, and digitization of services across different verticals, we’ve witnessed a sharp rise in demand for data centres, cloud, remote-working and cyber security products and services.”

Being one of the top three data centre providers globally, NTT currently has over 1,300 MW of data centre capacity, including a large development pipeline of a 25 percentage increase in capacity across more than 20 countries and regions globally.