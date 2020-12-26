One in 10 gamers have had their ID stolen: Report

Packing batteries with more punch
A majority of gamers face significant risks while playing online, according to new research commissioned by Kaspersky.
According to the research, conducted by Savanta in November 2020, 12 per cent of gamers globally have had their ID stolen. This could pose a major financial risk to the gaming industry.
Apart from this, players have also reported online bullying while playing.
As per the report, 19 per cent of gamers have been bullied while playing. This was even more prevalent in Russia (44 per cent) Saudi Arabia (27 per cent), Turkey (28 per cent) and the US (27 per cent).
33 per cent of gamers have also reported having “suffered at the hands of cheaters,” as per the report. “All of these combined cause stress and anxiety in 31 per cent of them,” the report said. The trend is disappointing as for 62 per cent of these gamers, gaming is a form of stress.
Marina Titova, Head of Consumer Product Marketing at Kaspersky, said, “When gaming, it’s important to consider from the outset, how you can best avoid or handle bullies, cheats and hackers. Acting on this early means you can put many of those fears to the side and focus on enjoying the game.”
The research is based on responses from 5,031 gamers surveyed across 17 countries.
